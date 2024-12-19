Turkey, Lebanon Agree To Act Together On Syrian Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Dec 19 (IANS) Turkey and Lebanon have agreed to work together on Syrian issues following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"A new era has begun in Syria. As two key neighbors of Syria, we agree that we must act together," Erdogan said during a joint press on Wednesday with visiting Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati.

"The stability of Syria is crucial for the stability of the region," he added, emphasising that rebuilding war-torn Syria would be a top priority for both nations.

Erdogan noted that the Israeli against Lebanon are not new, and the country has been exposed to similar attacks in the past years, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan added that Turkey will stand by Lebanon's side against Israel's attacks, emphasising the need for Israel to commit to the ceasefire agreement.

Mikati, for his part, thanked Erdogan for his country's support for Lebanon during its war with Israel in recent months.

He condemned Israel for exploiting Syria's political upheaval and expanding its occupation of Syrian lands, emphasising that pressure should be exerted on Israel to stop this.

Mikati, heading a Lebanese delegation, arrived in Turkey on Wednesday to discuss with Erdogan and Turkish officials the latest developments in the region and bilateral ties.