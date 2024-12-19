Telangana's Popular Folk Artiste Mogilaiah Passes Away

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Popular folk artiste Pastham Mogilaiah passed away on Thursday morning after battling kidney and heart-related ailments in Telangana.

The 67-year-old Kinnera artiste shot to fame with the Telugu blockbuster 'Balagam'.

Mogilaiah breathed his last while his family members were trying to shift him to a private hospital in Warangal.

He is survived by his wife Komuramma, also a folk artiste, a son and a daughter.

A native of Duggondi village in Warangal district, Mogilaiah became famous by rendering an elegy with his wife Komuramma in the 2023 movie 'Balagam'.

The couple was born into a traditional community of folk artistes known as 'Sharadakandru' of the 'Beda Budaga Jangala' community. They learnt the art from their parents and had been performing since their childhood. They were popular in Warangal and surrounding districts.

Mogialaiah won many hearts with the elegy rendered by Mogilaiah in the climax of 'Balagam'. He, however, was facing serious financial problems after both of his kidneys were damaged.

'Balagam' producer Dil Raju and director Yeldandi Venu helped them financially. Megastar K. Chiranjeevi and some other actors had also come forward to help him.

The state government has also taken steps to provide the best medical treatment to the folk artiste.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar had given Rs 1 lakh for Mogialaiah's treatment. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar promised the couple a house site.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has condoled Mogilaiah's death. In his condolence message, he recalled how Mogilaiah's songs demonstrated the strength of Telangana.

Rama Rao said Mogilaiah has left for the heavenly abode but he will live on in the form of his songs.

Balagam's producer, director and actors have also condoled Mogilaiah's death.

The last rites of the folk artiste will be performed in his native village Duggondi.