Turkey ships first military exports to European Union, NATO Portugal

(MENAFN) Marking the initial time in its history, Turkey has inked a deal to ship exports to a member of both the EU and NATO, Portugal.



Within the deal, inked Tuesday in Lisbon, Turkey will create and shape a couple of auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics vessels for the Portuguese Navy, with Ankara-based defense technologies firm STM acting as main servicer.



The deal inking occurrence was joined by STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz, and the chief of Turkey’s Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM), Haluk Gorgun, Portugal's Head of Naval Staff Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo and Carlos Felix, spokesperson of the Portuguese Defense Industries Agency.



Addressing the affair, SSM Secretary Gorgun highlighted Turkey’s goal to deepen defense industry collaboration with NATO partners.



Turkey, which is among the 10 nations in the world that has the ability of structuring its personal war vessels, is now shipping them to friendly and partnered countries, Gorgun noted.



"These two ships will enhance the Portuguese Navy’s operational effectiveness at sea, improve its resilience, and enable it to respond swiftly to various missions, including humanitarian efforts, training exercises, and joint operations with other allies," he further stated.

