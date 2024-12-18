US Slaps Sanctions On 4 Pakistan Ballistic Missile Entities, Bans American Business Ties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States has announced additional sanctions on four entities contributing to Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program, according to an official statement on December 18.

The sanctions target "proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery" and come due to "threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the statement added.

The Sanctions

"In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery," it said.

The United States said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions related to nuclear-armed Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program, including on the state-owned defense agency that oversees the program.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the measures slapped on the National Development Complex and three firms were imposed under an executive order that "targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery."

The sanctions freeze any U.S. property belonging to the targeted entities and bars Americans from doing business with them.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the U.S. action was "unfortunate and biased" and would harm regional stability by "aiming to accentuate military asymmetries," an apparent reference to the country's rivalry with nuclear-armed India.

A State Department factsheet said the Islamabad-based NDC has sought to obtain components for the country's long-range ballistic-missile program and missile-testing equipment.

It said the NDC "is responsible for the development of Pakistan's ballistic missiles," including the Shaheen family of missiles.