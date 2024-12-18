CIP St Lucia Bemax Housing Project Has Been Suspended, PM Pierre Announced

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CASTRIES, St Lucia – Towards the conclusion of Prime Philip J Pierre's end-of-year conference, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, came the revelation that“Bemax project has been suspended.”

Prime Minister Pierre declared to the inquiring journalist, Lissa Joseph:

“ ... it's continuing now, work is happening! What stopped the work was our adherence to principle and policy. We were not continuing unless we had planning approval. That's how this government behaves. That is how we act,” Prime Minister Philip Pierre, advised on Joseph's queries .“... it should have started since February .... it's stated in the contract ... the contract with Bemax.”

Prime Minister Pierre replied: “That has been suspended” –“you didn't know”? ... Yes! You not following the news, long time ....” Joseph retorted: ...“Why has the contract been suspended”?

Prime Minister Pierre explained: “Because, because the government decided that because of the discussion happening, that we will stop the work, stop the contract ... that is staled news ... and stressed – it has been suspended. Yeah, yeah yeah!!! ...!”

Prime Minister Pierre emphasised: “The housing project in Rockhall is continuing, It's continuing! ... It's continuing! ...

Joseph responded: “ ... So you're not prepared to give us any details?

Prime Minister Pierre re-directed: “What's the details is when the people begin to live in the houses.”

Suspense has been mounting for months now following news sources and the Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) article, on October 9, 2024, that –“St Lucia's Citizenship by Investment (CIP), infrastructure programme and the government by extension, have taken a bold step to increase the islands' housing stock, utilizing infamous resources fingered in Eastern European Mafia circles.”



“We are committed to the housing project in Rock Hall.”~ Minister Ernest Hilaire



“I don't know!”“And will find out!” – begs the question: Is anyone attending to the business of Saint Lucia? “Not knowing is as serious knowing!”

On November 20, 2024, a Caribbean News Global (CNG) article noted:

“Saint Lucians can't lose sight of the tussling ongoing in Citizenship by Investment (CIP) Saint Lucia, the major economic and political decisions that confront the country; meantime the brinksmanship and facilitated playbooks are burning up the theatrics, as government infrastructure projects are suspended, CIP St Lucia Bemax housing project“should be stopped.”

–“ The Bemax LLC housing project commenced in October 2024 ...”

– “The project was approved in January 2024 and the developer started the sale of shares to Investors in February 2024”

– On Monday, September 30, 2024, I was informed that Aleksandar Mijajlovic had been arrested on February 19, 2024, for alleged involvement in the smuggling of cigarettes between 2016 and 2021.

–“... whether it is with BEMAX or no BEMAX, the Rock Hall Housing Development will be built! ~ Ernest Hilaire.

CIP making homeownership more affordable and accessible for Saint Lucian citizens

The Philip J. Pierre-led administration has said that it prioritizes the needs of Saint Lucians first and always; and advised that the year of infrastructure, (fiscal year 2024/25) will close the housing gap and make the dream of homeownership a reality for many Saint Lucians.

“For the first time, the government of Saint Lucia will commit revenue from the Citizenship by Investment Programme ( CIP ) to build affordable homes for our citizens,” said Prime Minister Pierre during his budget policy address on April 23, 2024.

On June 13, 2024, the Office of the Prime Minister, (OPM) said:

“ Approval has been granted to a developer to construct a 64-unit housing development in Rock Hall, Castries. The government is finalizing the terms of a second housing project earmarked for construction in Belvedere, Canaries.”

As diverse as opinions are, Saint Lucia's housing challenges require a multi-sectoral approach, exploring shared values, respect, accountability, humility, inclusivity and the courage to act on a national plan and policy.

Piecemeal and political housing projects are dead–ends to development.

To confront the challenges, debating ideas and presenting thoughtful solutions, bringing together civil society, finance, media, industry, academia, and governments to find common ground is paramount.

The narrowness of“proud accomplishments” and the“politics of housing” that has“achieved noting,” inclusive of besieged national projects must be prioritised within the rubric of multi-sectoral initiatives.

The fixation on a continued appetite for existing residence/housing schemes continues to be unproductive. The constant is a recurrent failure!

The housing affordability crunch

Housing's unique role in lives and economies demands greater understanding

Barbados government committed to affordable housing Affordable housing solutions a priority for government of Jamaica

