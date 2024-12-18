Iraqi Health Minister Thanks Kuwait For Funding Hospital Construction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BASRA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Iraqi of Dr. Saleh Al-Hasnawi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait for funding of a new hospital in the southern province of Basra.

The Iraqi Health said minister Al-Hasnawi was speaking in a statement during the inauguration ceremony of the Kuwait Surgical Hospital in Basra; attended by the Kuwaiti

Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.

The hospital has been established with a Kuwaiti grant.

The official statement said minister Al-Hasnawi expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir, the government and people of Kuwait for the serious work with the Iraqi Government in this respect.

It said that the eight-story hospital has an accommodation capacity of 25 beds, contains 11 major surgical wards, an intensive unit division and advanced laboratories.

Kuwait had launched several aid projects in Iraqi including construction of 19 medical centers and schools.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Al-Hasnawi and Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani.

Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the leadership and people of Iraq. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, emphasizing Kuwait's commitment to cooperation and future joint projects.

The Kuwait Surgical Hospital is a grant from Kuwait to Iraq, featuring various medical facilities, including patient wards, operating rooms, an endoscopy center, and advanced ICU and emergency units. (end)

