Zelensky Names Key Topics Of Talks In Brussels: Security Guarantees, Strengthening Army And Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the primary focus of talks in Brussels over the next two days will be security guarantees, strengthening the Ukrainian and providing air defense systems.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in Brussels during a joint press with Secretary General Mark Rutte, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I think this is a very good opportunity to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine... It is very important to use these two days in Brussels,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that Europe needs a strong, united position to ensure lasting peace.

He also stated that the talks will focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, particularly transferring additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

“Of course, we will also talk about how to strengthen our army,” the President said.

Zelensky said that he had already met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Tomorrow, he will hold talks with other leaders of the European Union.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels today to participate in a meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union.