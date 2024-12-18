Mastercard And Dgpays Partner To Accelerate Digital Payment Innovation In The Region.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Collaboration focuses on expanding access to seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dubai, UAE;December 2024 – Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with Dgpays, a leading provider, to advance the adoption of digital payment solutions for consumers and businesses across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA).

As part of the partnership, Mastercard and Dgpays will co-develop advanced payment technologies and loyalty solutions tailored to the unique needs of markets across the region. This initiative will focus on streamlining access to digital payments, ensuring secure and practical solutions that enhance convenience and build trust among consumers and businesses alike.

“Our partnership with Dgpays is a testament to Mastercard's commitment to driving the digital economy forward by empowering businesses and consumers with secure, seamless, and innovative payment solutions. By combining Mastercard's global network with Dgpays' local expertise, we are creating a platform for innovation that will transform how payments are made and experienced across the EEMEA region. We extend our sincere thanks to the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye for their valuable support in making this collaboration possible,” said Dimitrios Dosis, president, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard.





“We are proud to welcome Mastercard as a strategic partner and investor. This milestone reflects our shared vision of innovation and inclusion in the digital payments space. Together, we are poised to expand our reach and deliver pioneering solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients in both emerging and established markets. Mastercard's unparalleled expertise and global network will be invaluable as we scale our impact and deliver transformative solutions,” said Serkan Ömerbeyoğlu, CEO of Dgpays.

This partnership is a significant step forward in advancing digital payments across EEMEA, reaffirming Mastercard and Dgpays' shared commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth through technology and innovation. As part of the partnership, Mastercard will make a minority investment in Dgpays, underscoring its commitment to advancing innovation and accelerating digital transformation in the region.