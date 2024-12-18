Umerov, UK Defense Secretary Discuss Joint Production Of Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in Kyiv with UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, Rustem Umerov discussed the possibility of financing joint defense projects, in particular through proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Umerov said this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

The main topic of the meeting was planning military support for Ukraine for 2025. The ministers analyzed the assistance provided by the UK in recent years and identified priority areas for deepening cooperation.

Umerov also highlighted the importance of enhancing air defense capabilities.“We need additional air defense and missile defense systems, as well as missiles, as protecting our skies remains a key task,” he noted.

Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of artillery ammunition is also important. Umerov emphasized that a stable supply of shells, particularly for artillery, is critical to Ukraine's defense.

Joint defense projects, including the production of air defense equipment, are also among the priority areas.“We discussed opportunities to fund such initiatives, particularly using proceeds from frozen russian assets, which is a vital tool for long-term enhancement of Ukraine's defense capabilities,” he wrote.

The interlocutors also discussed equipping and training new brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“The UK already plays a leading role in training our military, and this cooperation will only grow stronger,” Umerov said.

He briefed the British partners in detail on the security situation in Ukraine and the battlefield situation. Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate provided the latest data, while Lieutenant General Anatolii Baryhilevych, Chief of the General Staff, shared information on the situation along the contact line.

The interlocutors also discussed the results of the use of Storm Shadow missiles.

“I sincerely thank the people and government of the United Kingdom, and especially John Healey, for their steadfast support, leadership, and significant contributions to our shared struggle. The United Kingdom has been and remains a key ally of Ukraine, providing us with invaluable assistance,” Umerov wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, who arrived in Kyiv on December 18, said that the purpose of his visit was to discuss with Rustem Umerov the shared plan to strengthen Ukraine. According to him, nuclear threats from the Kremlin should not intimidate Western leaders, and support for Ukraine will continue.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook