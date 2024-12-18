Kill Chain Clash: China And US Battle For All-Domain Supremacy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China is sharpening its electronic warfare blades against the US Navy, targeting critical sensors and radars to disrupt the Americans' high-tech battle networks in a race for all-domain battlefield dominance.

This month, the South China Morning Post reported that China's People's Liberation has unveiled a detailed list of US naval targets, including radars and sensors, for potential electronic warfare against US aircraft carrier strike groups.

SCMP says this“kill list,” published in the latest issue of Defense Conversion in China, highlights the PLA's strategy for disrupting the US Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system, a critical component of the fleet's air defense and early warning network.

According to SCMP, Mo Jiaqian, an electronic countermeasures expert with the PLA's 92728 Unit, authored the report and outlined how the CEC's reliance on wireless communication links makes it vulnerable to electronic interference. SCMP says key targets mentioned in the report include the AN/SPY-1 phased array radar on Aegis ships and the E-2C Hawkeye early warning aircraft.

SCMP says the PLA aims to exploit these weaknesses to access the US military network and disrupt operations. It mentions that this development underscores the growing technological rivalry between China and the US, with China leveraging its advanced electronic devices for military applications. The report says the US has responded with sanctions on Chinese enterprises, inadvertently accelerating China's military-civilian integration.

Interfering with wireless communication links and exploiting them to access adversary networks shows the increasing convergence of electronic and cyber warfare.

In an August 2019 report, the US Congressional Research Service (CRS) mentions that the convergence of cyberspace operations and electronic warfare reflects a shift in military doctrine as both disciplines aim to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.