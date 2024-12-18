UN: 12.7M Ukrainians Expected To Require Humanitarian Assistance Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations estimates that if Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues, at least 12.7 million Ukrainians will need humanitarian assistance next year.

This was stated by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We think that 12.7 million people (in Ukraine – ed.) are expected to require assistance next year due to the continued war,” Matthias Schmale said.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine noted that a broader humanitarian appeal for $2.2 billion is being prepared for 2025 being prepared for humanitarian work and further efforts in early recovery, education and emergency services.

He also noted that humanitarian organizations are now implementing a“winter response that aims to address emergency needs, including providing solid fuel, cash assistance, and water system repairs. However, $500 million is required to fully implement these efforts by March 2025.

At the same time, Matthias Schmale stressed:“We must not normalise the war in Ukraine.”

“The guns must fall silent and there must be peace with accountability and justice served in full respect of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the UN, over 2,100 civilians were

killed or injured in Ukraine between October and November. About 40,000 more were forced to leave their homes in the frontline areas.