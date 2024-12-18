Series Of Explosions Heard In Kharkiv
12/18/2024 7:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv amid the air raid alert.
This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
Shortly afterward, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram :“The occupiers are striking near the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, the enemy is using artillery.”
So far, there have been no reports of casualties, the head of the region added.
As reported, the Defense Forces shot down 51 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since the evening of December 17.
