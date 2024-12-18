Permanent Occupation Of Golan Heights Is Violation Of International Law: German Foreign Minister
12/18/2024 7:20:50 PM
Berlin: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that the permanent Israeli Occupation of the Golan Heights is a violation of international law.
Baerbock added during a session of the German parliament to discuss the current situation, "If we want peace in the region, Syria's territorial integrity must not be called into question."
The German Foreign Minister stressed the need to take into account the rights of all ethnic and religious groups in order to achieve a peaceful transition in Syria, and to involve all segments of the people in the reconstruction process in this country.
The Israeli occupation army penetrated the buffer zone in the Golan Heights and announced its control over it on Dec. 8.
