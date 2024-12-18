Air Force Shows Photos Of Scalp And Storm Shadow Missiles In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force shared photos of Scalp and Storm Shadow missiles being used in combat.



“There is nothing more beautiful than the Scalp & Storm Shadow missiles heading towards the evil empire! We thank Oleksiy Bobovnikov for the wonderful photos,” the Air Force Command wrote on its page.

The Air Force thanked its partners from France and the United Kingdom for supporting Ukraine and the pilots of the Petro Franko Tactical Brigade for their successful combat work.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces shot down 51 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since the evening of December 17. Another 30 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars.