Inspotlight At Light + Intelligent Building Middle East To Unveil Industry Innovations And Highlight Global Excellence.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From 14-16 January, InSpotLight 2025, the region's premier lighting showcase, will showcase cutting-edge advancements and best practices

InSpotLight will feature 40 international speakers and will host the final round for the 'Product of the Year category' for the Light Middle East Awards

On the final day of InSpotLight, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) will host an industry on 'Building Commonality in Global Lighting Best Practices'





Dubai, UAE: The region's ultimate technology showcase for the lighting industry, InSpotLight, will return to Light + Intelligent Middle East from 14-16 January. Now in its third year, InSpotLight provides a platform for industry leaders, enthusiasts, and innovators to come together to discuss the future of lighting, design, and technology.

InSpotLight highlights the latest innovations in lighting, focusing on how these advancements can improve illuminated environments and transform the industry. The InSpotLight stage will feature over 40 speakers from around the world and will outline the latest innovations in lighting technology and advancements in international lighting standards, providing invaluable guidance for designers in the region.

The opening day of InSpotLight on 14 January, will feature the final round of judging for The Specifiers Arena – Product Pitch, where the overall winner will be awarded the Light Middle East Awards 2025 Product of the Year.

The“Product of the Year” category covers four subcategories which include 'Indoor Lighting', 'Outdoor Lighting', 'Decorative Lighting', and 'Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year.' Representatives from various companies, including LEDFlex Group, iGuzzini, BEGA, Targetti Sankey, Media Façade Limited, Catellani & Smith, Intra Lighting, Arkoslight, ERCO Lighting, ateljé Lyktan, EWO, Inventronics, Flashnet, MADRIX | inoage GmbH and Linea Light, will take the stage to present their shortlisted products to an independent panel of judges.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East commented.“Each presentation promises to highlight the unique capabilities and advancements of their products, setting the stage for a dynamic competition in the regional lighting industry. The Specifiers' Arena – Product Pitch perfectly sets the tone for three days of innovation, creativity and industry best practices at InSpotLight.”

The second day of InSpotLight will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions which highlight the latest industry innovations. Tac Lion, General Manager, Media Façade will host a fascinating session on the ways in which smart lighting systems are changing the way we interact with our surroundings.

Meanwhile, Matteo Toscan, Head of Application, Street and Area at Inventronics will conduct a presentation on 'Outdoor Smart Lighting and IoT integration', exploring how connectivity technology and smart LED systems improve outdoor lighting, helping end-users to reduce energy and maintenance costs.

On the final day of InSpotLight on 16 January, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) will join forces to host a workshop on 'Building Commonality in Global Lighting Best Practices'.

As the world becomes more interconnected, the importance of aligning various aspects of lighting has never been greater. This interactive session will examine the core principles that guide the best lighting design practices, including energy efficiency, sustainability, human-centric lighting, dark skies and more.

Brienne Wilcock, Director of Education and Standards, IES said:“Standardisation in lighting has always been a collaborative effort. To be impactful for the industry, the IES values any opportunities to partner with organisations that are regional, national, and global to increase awareness and provide education in the context of standards.”

During the workshop, IES will also provide an update on the insights shared at the Global Lighting Summit. An interactive tool developed by the IES will also be showcased, which allows users to find illuminance recommendations in lux and footcandles from any IES standard in one convenient place.

Commenting on the tool, Wilcock added:“We are excited about its potential for widespread use and believe it offers an innovative approach to enhancing the credibility of learning about appropriate light levels.”

In addition, InSpotLight will feature an exclusive workshop on DALI, which will address unique approaches to elevate designs. DALI is the internationally standardised protocol for digital communication between lighting control devices, established by the global industry organisation, the DALI Alliance.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is now in its 18th edition and coincides with Intersec Dubai to form the MENA region's largest trade fair covering the building services sector. The upcoming show will be the largest in the event's history, with exhibitors from over 30 countries and an expanded exhibition space of 20% compared to 2024.

