Legionella Testing Kits Market To Reach $684.5 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global legionella testing kit size was valued at $324.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $684.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Legionella Testing Kits Market by Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Serology and Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the legionella testing kits market was valued at $324.0 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $684.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Copy of Report -Prime determinants of growthThe legionella testing kits market has experienced growth due to increase in awareness of Legionella-related health risks, stringent regulatory requirements for water safety, and the growing need for rapid and accurate detection methods in healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and industrial settings. In addition, advancements in testing technologies, the rise of smart water management systems, and the increasing demand for preventive measures in emerging economies further drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the integration of digital platforms for data management and real-time monitoring presents significant growth prospects for companies in this sector.Segment HighlightsThe polymerase chain reaction segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.By type, the polymerase chain reaction segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in legionella testing kits market. The growth is attributed to the high sensitivity and specificity in detecting genetic material (DNA or RNA) of pathogens like viruses or bacteria. This technology allows for quick and accurate identification of infectious agents, making it indispensable in modern medical diagnostics. Its efficiency in detecting even low levels of pathogens has made PCR a cornerstone in infectious disease diagnosis, surpassing other methods in both adoption and effectiveness.The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in legionella testing kits market as they include a diverse range of medical facilities that cater to various medical needs and specialties. Hospitals serve as the primary centers for acute care, emergency services, surgeries, and inpatient treatments, making them pivotal in the healthcare ecosystem. Their scale and scope allow for comprehensive healthcare delivery, from routine check-ups to complex surgeries, thereby catering to a broad spectrum of patient requirements. Furthermore, hospitals often house specialized departments and advanced medical technologies, attracting a substantial portion of healthcare spending globally.Regional OutlookNorth America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to stringent regulatory guidelines mandating legionella testing in various facilities like hospitals and clinics. In addition, increasing awareness about Legionnaires' disease and the importance of early detection fuels market growth. Technological advancements in testing kits, offering rapid and accurate results, further contribute to market expansion.Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Major Key Players -IDEXX LaboratoriesThermo Fisher ScientificMerck GroupPall CorporationBio-Rad LaboratoriesAbbott LaboratoriesHygienaVeolia Water TechnologiesPro-Lab Diagnostics, PhigenicsThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global legionella testing kits market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. In September 2022, Bio-Rad received AFNOR validation for the iQ-Check Legionella Aquadien DNA extraction short protocols including the addition of the Free DNA Removal Solution protocol according to ISO TS 12869 and NF T90-471.In May 2023, ChemREADY, a premier water and wastewater treatment chemicals provider, launched its new Legionella services and product program, to combat the water-borne pathogen in building water systems.In December 2021, Pace Analytical Services, a division of Pace Science and Technology Company, and preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, acquired Special Pathogens Laboratory, the market leader in Legionella testing, detection, remediation, and prevention.In August 2020, IDEXX has announced that the Legiolert culture testing method for Legionella pneumophila (L. pneumophila), has been approved by the UK's Standing Committee of Analysts (SCA) 