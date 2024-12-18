Prostate Cancer: Myths Vs Facts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Dr Said Qabbaah,

Medical Writer &Public Expert

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, with millions diagnosed worldwide each year.

Like many other health-related topics, prostate cancer comes with a lot of misinformation which can often lead to unnecessary fear, confusion and even delays in seeking appropriate treatment.

It is thus crucial to separate the myths from the facts to gain a better understanding of prostate cancer and how to manage it effectively.

Myth 1: Prostate cancer affects only older men

One of the most widespread myths about prostate cancer is that it only affects older men. While it is true that the risk of prostate cancer increases significantly with age, it is not exclusively a disease of the elderly.

In fact, men as young as 40 can be diagnosed with prostate cancer, particularly those with a family history of the disease or certain genetic factors. Though the incidence does rise considerably in men over 50, peaking around the age of 70 to 75.

It's therefore vital for all men to be aware of the risk factors of the disease and know about the screening options available, especially if there is a history of prostate cancer in the family.

Myth 2: Prostate cancer always grows slowly

Another common misconception is that prostate cancer progresses slowly and is not immediately life-threatening.

While it is true that many cases of prostate cancer are slow-growing and may not cause significant harm during a man,s lifetime, this is not always the case.

Prostate cancer can, in fact, be aggressive. There are different types of prostate cancer, with their severity depending on the grade (how much the cancer cells resemble normal cells and so how likely they will grow and spread).

Another factor to consider is the stage: cancer size and whether it has spread. High-grade cancers require more immediate and aggressive treatment because of their ability to grow quickly and spread to other parts of the body, potentially leading to life-threatening consequences; whereas low-grade cancers can often be managed with active surveillance.

Myth 3: If you don't have symptoms, you don't have prostate cancer

Many men believe that if they do not have symptoms, then they do not have prostate cancer. Unfortunately, this myth can lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Prostate cancer often does not cause symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms such as- frequent urination, blood in the urine, or pelvic discomfort appear, the cancer may have already advanced.

Therefore, regular screenings, including the prostatespecific antigen (PSA) test among others, are essential for early detection, particularly for men at higher risk.

Early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and overall health outcomes.

Myth 4: A high PSA level always means prostate cancer

The PSA test (a blood test used to screen for prostate cancer) has been the subject of much debate.

Some men believe that a high PSA level definitively indicates prostate cancer, leading to unnecessary anxiety and fear. Some also argue that the test is unreliable and leads to overdiagnosis and overtreatment.

Elevated PSA levels can indicate the presence of prostate cancer, but they can also be caused by other non-cancerous conditions such as an enlarged prostate, or prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate).

Therefore, if a male has a high PSA level, further tests are usually needed to confirm whether prostate cancer is present.

The key is to not rely solely on the PSA test to diagnose or rule out prostate cancer, but use it along with other diagnostic tools, such as a digital rectal examination, imaging and biopsy to make a more accurate diagnosis.

Therefore, while the PSA test itself is not perfect, it is still a valuable tool used for the early detection of prostate cancer.

It,s important not to jump to conclusions based on the PSA level alone.

Myth 5: Prostate cancer is caused by an unhealthy lifestyle

Some men believe that an unhealthy lifestyle, such as a poor diet or lack of exercise, is the main culprit behind prostate cancer.

While lifestyle factors can influence the risk of developing prostate cancer, they are certainly not direct causes, as the link between them and prostate cancer development is quite unclear.

Genetics, age and race play a more significant role in the risk of developing the disease. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular exercise and avoiding smoking, can all help reduce the overall risk of cancer development and improve general health.

A healthy lifestyle is also beneficial for men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, as it can support treatment and recovery.

Myth 6: If you have prostate cancer, immediate

surgery is the only option The diagnosis of prostate cancer can be frightening, leading many men to believe that immediate treatment with surgery is necessary.

However, not all prostate cancers require immediate treatment and surgery is certainly not the only effective treatment option.

Some forms of prostate cancer are slow-growing and may never cause symptoms or become life-threatening.

In such cases, active surveillance to ensure that the cancer is not progressing may be the best option, allowing the patient to avoid or delay the potential side effects of unnecessary treatment.

Additionally, there are many other treatment options available for prostate cancer if necessary, depending on the stage and grade of the disease, as well as the patient's overall health and personal preferences.

Treatment options include active surveillance (monitoring the cancer closely and opting for treatment if it progresses), radiation therapy, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.

Surgery, specifically radical prostatectomy (surgery to remove the prostate), is just one of many options.

Each treatment has its own set of advantages and potential side effects, so it's essential to consider all options and discuss them in detail with a healthcare provider.

Understanding the facts about prostate cancer is essential for making informed decisions about prevention, screening and treatment.

By debunking common myths and replacing them with facts, men can take a proactive approach to their health. Regular screenings, informed discussions with healthcare providers and awareness of personal risk factors are key components in the fight against prostate cancer.

Remember, having the right knowledge and spreading the correct information can ultimately help save lives.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine