Knife Industry Leaders Strengthen Partnerships At Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation Event

Knife Laws Discussed at Annual NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit

- CJ Buck, AKTI PresidentCODY, WY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two members of the American Knife and Tool Institute's (AKTI ) Board of Regents leveraged their time at the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation's 21st Annual National Assembly of Sportsmen's Caucuses (NASC ) Sportsman-Legislator Summit to inform and educate state policymakers about responsible knife laws.AKTI president and co-founder CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives, and vice president Mark Schreiber, president of Columbia River Knife and Tools, attended the summit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last month.This annual event brings together sportsmen, legislators, and industry leaders to discuss critical issues affecting the hunting, fishing, and shooting sports communities.Buck and Schreiber used this opportunity to educate legislators and their staff about the diverse world of knives. They discussed the many legitimate uses of knives, from hunting and fishing to everyday tasks, explained the different types of knife mechanisms, and emphasized the importance of fair and reasonable knife legislation."AKTI is committed to working with legislators to ensure that responsible knife owners are not unfairly targeted by restrictive legislation," said Buck. "Educating lawmakers about the positive impact of knives on outdoor recreation and everyday life can help promote common-sense policies that protect the rights of law-abiding citizens."Buck and Schreiber also discussed the economic impact of the knife industry, highlighting the many jobs created by knife manufacturers, retailers, and related businesses. They emphasized the importance of supporting policies that encourage innovation and growth in the industry.The American Knife & Tool Institute has partnered with the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation since 2009, first on the federal level during AKTI's successful efforts to clarify the definition of automatic knives and on several state initiatives.ABOUT AKTIThe American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective non-profit advocacy organization for the knife industry and knife owners. Formed in 1998, AKTI educates, promotes, and provides relevant and accurate information about knives as essential tools. Recognized as the most respected, credible, and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, AKTI encourages reasonable, responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement. For more information, visit AKTI.

