Molly Baz To Give Keynote Address On CPG Innovation And More At 49Th Winter Fancy Food Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association is thrilled to announce that Molly

Baz,

American recipe developer, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and founder, will give a keynote address at the 49th Winter Fancy Food Show.



Molly Baz to give a keynote address at the Specialty Food Association 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Continue Reading

"Molly Baz on Controversial Condiments, CPG Launches, and Selling Big on Social" will take place on the Winter Fancy Food Show Main Stage, Monday, January 20 from 12 – 12:45 pm PT. Her keynote is the latest addition to the diverse programming planned for the Show, which will run January 19-21 at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and feature thousands of specialty food products from around the world.

Baz herself recently made a leap into the CPG space with a specialty food offering of her own, a line of flavored mayo under the brand Ayoh! Foods. In her keynote, the multi-hyphenate food expert will discuss her journey in the industry and vision to change the condiment game with TASTE Editor in Chief Matt Rodbard.

"So excited to be part of the Winter Fancy Food Show," Baz said, "and to be in conversation with Matt Rodbard yet again, this time around my recent venture into the big bad world of CPG!"

The launch of Ayoh! Foods followed Drink this Wine (Baz's natural wine company), a hit YouTube series Hit the Kitch, and other successful food & beverage ventures. Winter Fancy Food Show attendees will get a front-row seat as Baz shares unique insights, stories of "sandos" (sandwiches), and a look into how she developed, marketed, and sold out the first Ayoh! product line.

"In a time when so much is changing in specialty foods, Molly Baz is such a great person for Fancy Food Show attendees and exhibitors to hear from," said SFA president Bill Lynch. "Today, her content, brands, and products are everywhere we look, but that didn't happen by chance; like all emerging specialty food makers and brands, she put in tons of hard work to get to this point. We're all extremely excited to hear her ideas, learn from her experiences, and walk away with fresh inspiration and thinking about the future."



Programming will run on all three days of the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show and will cover topics from funding to innovation, trends to tariffs, and buying to marketing. New Show features include First Taste Experience , the Winter Show's very own food hall, located on the Show Floor and featuring only the newest products in the market; Spark Showcase , a

dynamic area offering all-day programming that will spark new ideas, new connections, and new discoveries; Ask the Experts, an interactive space dedicated to 1:1 and small-group sessions; Debut District section of the Show Floor, featuring first-time exhibitors, new products, startups, and incubators; Tastemaker Conference Co-location , an annual gathering of food bloggers and content creators; and Maker Prep Course Graduation, a celebration of the first class of manufacturers to complete the reimagined six-month Maker Prep Course.

The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. To learn more and register for the Show, visit the SFA website .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofiTM Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research. Find out more at Specialtyfood, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED