Noreen Drohan Joins Palisade Capital Management As Head Of Consultant Relations

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palisade Capital Management is pleased to announce that Noreen Drohan has been hired as the Firm's Senior Vice President and Head of Consultant Relations. In this newly created role, Drohan is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with institutional consultants, guiding Palisade's strategic planning in this sales channel.Drohan draws on her past experiences as Director of Institutional Business Development at ClearBridge Investments. She also worked at Loomis Sayles in various roles, including as Investment Director for the Specialty Growth Strategies. Her extensive experience and qualifications include a Master of Business Administration from the University College Cork, Ireland, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University. Drohan is excited to share her capabilities with Palisade Capital Management and help the company continue to thrive.Palisade Capital Management works with institutional investors, individuals, and families. With over 25 years of experience, the company has built long-standing relationships with clients by emphasizing responsive service and proactive communication. Anyone interested in learning about Noreen Drohan and her role with the company can find out more by visiting the Palisade Capital Management website or calling 1-201-585-7733.About Palisade Capital Management: Palisade Capital Management is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity , Smid Cap Core Equity , Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

