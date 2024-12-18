Polycystic Kidney Diseases Therapeutics Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 8+ Companies And 10+ Pipeline Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Kidney Diseases - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Polycystic Kidney Diseases - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Polycystic Kidney Diseases pipeline landscape.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Polycystic Kidney Diseases pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Polycystic Kidney Diseases treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Polycystic Kidney Diseases commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Polycystic Kidney Diseases collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Polycystic Kidney Diseases R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Polycystic Kidney Diseases.

Polycystic Kidney Diseases Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Polycystic Kidney Diseases report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Polycystic Kidney Diseases Emerging Drugs

Tamibarotene: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Tamibarotene, developed by Rege Nephro Co., Ltd., is a retinoic acid receptor (RAR) agonist currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). This drug, also known by its investigational code RN-014, is designed to inhibit cyst formation and improve renal function in patients suffering from this hereditary condition. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

RGLS8429 is a novel, next generation oligonucleotide for the treatment of ADPKD designed to inhibit miR-17 and to preferentially target the kidney. Administration of RGLS8429 has shown data in preclinical models, where improvements in kidney function, size, and other measures of disease severity have been demonstrated along with a superior pharmacologic profile in preclinical studies compared to Regulus' first-generation compound, RGLS4326. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Diseases.

AL1311: AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.

AL1311 is a highly potent NRF2 activator that is being developed for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney disease (ADPKD). AL1311 is different from other electrophilic and reactive NRF2 activators because it works by disrupting the protein-protein interaction between NRF2 and its regulatory protein Keap1. Non-reactive NRF2 activators have the potential to have better specificity for NRF2 activation and therefore a better safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Diseases.

Polycystic Kidney Diseases: Therapeutic Assessment

Polycystic Kidney Diseases: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Polycystic Kidney Diseases therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Polycystic Kidney Diseases drugs.

Major Players in Polycystic Kidney Diseases

There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Polycystic Kidney Diseases. The companies which have their Polycystic Kidney Diseases drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Key Questions



How many companies are developing Polycystic Kidney Diseases drugs?

How many Polycystic Kidney Diseases drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Diseases?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Polycystic Kidney Diseases therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Polycystic Kidney Diseases and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Products



Tamibarotene

RGLS8429

VX-407 AL1311

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Polycystic Kidney Diseases Report Insights



Polycystic Kidney Diseases Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Polycystic Kidney Diseases Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900