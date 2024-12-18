(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="ZJLD's "Zhenjiu World Tour Light Chasers in Antarctica" Successfully Concluded" data-link=" "Zhenjiu World Tour Light Chasers in Antarctica" Successfully Concluded" class="whatsapp">Shar Promoting Creative ESG Practices and Forging on a Sustainable Future Together

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,('ZJLD' or the 'Company', SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kweichow Zhenjiu, successfully held the '' voyage from November 27 to December 7. The event aimed to raise awareness of environmental protection across society, emphasizing the responsibilities that enterprises should uphold in sustainable development. The 'Kweichow Zhenjiu' giant cruise carried over 200 'Zhen Fans' as it set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina, embarking on a journey of more than ten days and traversing a total of 1,585 nautical miles to reach the mysterious Antarctic Peninsula, allowing participants to experience the breathtaking beauty of this 'Last Pure Land on Earth.'Antarctica has been recognized by National Geographic as one of the '50 Places You Must Visit in a Lifetime,' celebrated for its unique ecological environment and breathtaking natural scenery. This event allowed Zhen Fans to engage closely with Antarctica's glaciers and penguins, fostering a deeper understanding of the Antarctic ecosystem and the history of scientific exploration. It also underscored the pressing issue of 'global warming', urging society to raise awareness and take concrete measures to reduce carbon emissions.The Light Chasers in Antarctica event marks the second installment in the series, following the '' held in April. During the Everest expedition, the Zhenjiu team dedicated nine days to reach the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters, where they conducted a three-day waste cleanup. This effort showcased Zhenjiu's commitment to environmental protection, aiming to enhance public consciousness and inspire more individuals to engage in ecological initiatives and collaborate in safeguarding our planet., said, 'This challenging voyage embodies our Company's ESG philosophy, aiming to cultivate a profound awareness about the significant impact of global climate change on our planet and our lives through the lens of 'The Beauty of Nature.' We believe that a company's success is defined not only by its financial performance but also by its capacity to inspire and galvanize others towards the pursuit of sustainability. We aspire to ignite a passion within more individuals and businesses to embrace ESG practices, gathering a collaborative effort to protect our home.'As a pioneer in sustainable development within the liquor industry, Kweichow Zhenjiu actively responds to national Dual Carbon targets and continuously fine-tunes its ESG practices, incorporating water resource management systems, climate change risk control, and packaging recycling into its corporate strategy. The Company has attained remarkable achievements in ESG. For two consecutive years, it has been rated as one of the 'Wind China Listed Companies ESG Best Practice 100' and was the only baijiu company on the list.This event epitomized the ZJLD brand's spirit and gave participants an unforgettable experience that resonated deeply. Moving forward, ZJLD remains committed to advancing sustainable development practices and encouraging a broader coalition of businesses and individuals to join ESG efforts and create a more harmonious and sustainable corporate and living environment.Hashtag: #ZJLD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the 'Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow'.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. In 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China in terms of revenue, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. It also was the largest IPO fundraising company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



ZJLD Group