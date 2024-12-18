Graphic Packaging Holding Company To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call On February 4
Date
12/18/2024 8:31:29 AM
ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at . Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 990434
Telephone participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 4th.
Graphic Packaging has set Thursday, May 1, 2025 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2025 financial results.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .
