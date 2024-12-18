Sudan signs energy deals with Russia amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) Sudan is set to ink a series of industrial, commercial, as well as oil-related deals with Russian firms, as confirmed by Sudanese Oil and Minister Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed. The deals are expected to include the exploration of over 20 oil wells in areas deemed safe from the ongoing conflict, which has been raging since April 2023.



In an interview with the news agency Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Saturday, Saeed stated that Sudan had inked and oil deals with Russia, centering on secure areas such as the Red Sea region and western Sudan.



The agreements encompass a range of projects, including improvements to the hydro and thermal generation capacity at the Merowe dam to produce an additional 120 barrels of fuel per day. Additionally, enhancements are planned for the Roseires and Sennar reservoirs.



Saeed also mentioned that Russian refineries are expected to visit Sudan to initiate gas exploration, particularly in the eastern regions near the Red Sea.



Highlighting Russia’s expertise in the gas sector, Saeed noted that Sudan had requested the deployment of floating barges to the Red Sea region to strengthen electricity generation in Port Sudan. A joint team from both countries is set to be deployed soon to push forward the implementation of these agreements.

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109007144