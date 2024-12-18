Daher discusses involvement of regional, imperial powers

(MENAFN) Daher discusses the involvement of regional and imperial powers, particularly Turkey, Israel, and the United States, in the Syrian conflict and their respective ambitions. Despite Turkey's recent normalization with Syria, Ankara has been frustrated with Damascus and has supported the military offensive against it. Initially, Turkey aimed to strengthen its position in negotiations with Syria, Iran, and Russia. With the potential fall of the regime, Turkey's influence in Syria has grown, positioning it as a dominant regional player. Additionally, Turkey seeks to weaken Kurdish forces in northern Syria, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are aligned with the Kurdish PKK—a group considered terrorist by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. Turkey also aims to forcibly repatriate Syrian refugees from Turkey to Syria and prevent Kurdish autonomy in Syria, particularly undermining the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria, which it views as a threat to its own Kurdish population and political stability.



The United States and Israel, however, did not play a direct role in these events. The U.S. expressed concern that the fall of Assad’s regime could lead to greater instability in the region, and officials distanced themselves from the military offensive, calling it an internal Syrian conflict. The U.S. maintained a military presence in eastern Syria and focused on preventing the resurgence of ISIS. Israel, on the other hand, was cautious about the regime's fall, fearing chaos that could lead to military threats against Israel. Israel had long refrained from opposing Assad’s regime and even supported his efforts to stabilize his control over Syria. Following the fall of the regime, Israel took control of strategic sites in the Golan Heights, emphasizing its focus on security against potential threats from Iran and Hezbollah.



Regarding the argument made by some that Assad's defeat would weaken the Palestinian liberation struggle, Daher criticizes this viewpoint. Proponents of this argument believe the fall of Assad’s regime would undermine the "axis of resistance" in the Middle East, which includes Iran and Hezbollah, both of which claim to support Palestine. However, Daher rejects this notion, asserting that the liberation of Palestine cannot rely on authoritarian states, regardless of their opposition to Western imperialism. He argues that these regimes have historically betrayed the Palestinian cause, and their support is often more self-serving than beneficial to Palestine's struggle for liberation.

