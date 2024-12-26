(MENAFN) Previous Austrian President Heinz Fischer has sentenced Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leveled accusations toward Vladimir of fraud and marking the action "unforgivable."



Fischer, who held the Russian chief in Vienna in 2014 just months following Russia's takeover of Crimea, mirrored on the shift in his point of view in a conference with individuals of the Association of the Foreign Press in Vienna, in line with Ukrinform writer.



"Putin has consistently claimed that he is not planning any military action," Fischer stated. "I spoke a lot with friends in Europe at the time, in particular with the experienced Luxembourg Foreign Minister [Jean] Asselborn, who was very well informed and clearly said that there is no reason for concern here, that we do not believe that this will happen. And Putin deceived us all and launched a military action that is unforgivable, and this must be condemned," Fischer announced, speaking on his recent attitude through Putin, given that he kept good relations with him in the past.





