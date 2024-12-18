Proposal in various publications to create alternative government, shadow government elicits strong reactions

(MENAFN) The proposal I have presented in various publications to create an alternative government, or shadow government, has elicited strong reactions, particularly from supporters of the current administration. They view it as conspiratorial, undemocratic, and an attempt to undermine election results. However, it is important to clarify that the goal is to unite the existing opposition forces—legally elected parties just like those in the coalition. Objections to the establishment of such a stem from a fundamental misunderstanding of democracy and governance. The creation of a shadow government offers significant benefits to the opposition. It garners public and media attention, unlike the scattered appearances of opposition representatives today. It also demonstrates the opposition's ability to collaborate despite internal differences, giving the public confidence that there is a viable alternative to the current government and leadership. Such a government would also serve as a preparation for future elections.



Unlike the current opposition, which primarily critiques, the shadow government would offer positive solutions, focusing on key civic areas such as education, healthcare, welfare, and the economy. It would present a clear vision for growth and represent a stark contrast to the existing government, not only in its policies but also in its approach—emphasizing kindness, compassion, and a willingness to serve the people. Ministers and directors general would be expected to engage directly with the public to inspire hope for better days. However, establishing a shadow government will not be without its challenges, including personal rivalries, political differences, and the contentious issue of Palestine. Additionally, there will be debates over who will lead the shadow government, how portfolios will be allocated, and the distribution of power among opposition parties based on their representation and polling numbers. The current government will likely try to discredit the shadow government, accusing the opposition of conspiracies and ridiculing their efforts.



While the need for an alternative government is clear, significant public pressure must be applied on the four Zionist opposition parties to reach consensus on key issues—choosing a leader, allocating ministerial portfolios, and preparing policies. The ultimate challenge lies in presenting the electorate with a government that provides a genuine alternative to the current administration, which promotes extreme nationalism. The creation of such a government would show that a different, more balanced approach is possible.

