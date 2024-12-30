PwC middle east’s 2024 survey highlights shifting consumer preferences in Qatar

(MENAFN) PwC Middle East’s Voice of the Consumer 2024 survey explores changing consumer preferences in Qatar, based on insights from 303 respondents aged predominantly between 18 and 44. Key themes of trust, sustainability, and digital innovation stand out, with consumers showing a strong preference for digital tools such as mobile payments and virtual reality.



Kamal Fayed, Qatar Deals Lead at PwC Middle East, outlines the key consumer trends in Qatar as follows: in Qatar, airlines and energy companies are seen as the most trusted sectors, each scoring 7.99 on a 10-point scale.



Social media companies, on the other hand, rank lower in consumer trust, with a score of 7.29, revealing a noticeable gap in consumer confidence. When delving into factors that contribute to consumer trust, 76 percent of Qatari consumers prioritize ethical treatment of employees and high-quality products.



Health risks and inflation are top concerns for Qatari consumers, with 47 percent citing inflation as their biggest worry and 44 percent focused on health risks. On a regional scale, inflation is similarly a major concern for 56 percent of consumers, followed by climate change, which is cited by 43 percent.

