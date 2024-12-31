Russian agents sets fire to relay cabinets in Kyiv, SBU states
12/31/2024 12:23:47 AM
(MENAFN) Officials of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and National Police have neutralized two groups of Russian individuals who, got orders from the Russian FSB, made arson assaults in Kyiv and Volyn areas. The SBU stated this development, in line with Ukrinform.
The main targets of the assaulters were Defense Force vehicles and relay cabinets belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railway), which control train movements.
In Kyiv area, a 22 years old regional army contract soldier was remotely hired by Russian operatives. He then recruited two unemployed acquaintances for the sabotage, luring them with promises of quick money in exchange for working with the Russians.
The criminals set fire to two relay cabinets on railway lines that control train traffic in Kyiv. They bought flammable chemicals and a screwdriver to break into the relay systems before dousing the technological components with gasoline.
Two further individuals were captured in the Volyn region after setting fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces service truck receiving maintenance following front-line missions.
