Azerbaijan's Sporting Success And Major Events Of 2024

Azerbaijan is becoming well-known around the world for its
achievements in sports.
The country hosted several big sporting events, which gave it a
chance to shine on the world stage. The year 2024 also saw many
Azerbaijani athletes showing what they are capable of. According to
they competed with passion, aiming for
medals and personal bests.
As we look back on this exciting year, let's talk about
Azerbaijan's sporting accomplishments and the key events it hosted
in 2024.
Azerbaijani athletes have achieved a total of 1,718 medals this
year in European and World Championships, cup competitions, and
other official international events, according to the Ministry of
Youth and Sports. This is the highest number ever for Azerbaijani
sports.
Out of these medals, 666 are gold, 465 are silver, and 587 are
bronze. In Olympic sports, athletes earned 827 medals, while in
non-Olympic sports, they won 854 medals, and in Paralympic sports,
they secured 37 medals. The Ministry helped Azerbaijani athletes
participate in 266 international competitions and 103 training
camps during the year.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, 48 Azerbaijani athletes
competed in 15 sports across 17 different events. They won a total
of 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, ranking 30th among 204
countries and setting a new Olympic record. Among European
countries, Azerbaijan was 18th, and it was 3rd among Muslim
nations.
The Azerbaijani National Paralympic Team consisted of 18
athletes at the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, winning 11 medals
(4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze).
Azerbaijan also took part in various multi-sport events such as
the BRICS Sports Games in Kazan, Russia, the 8th Children of Asia
Games in Yakutsk, Russia, the International Gymnasiade Sports Games
in Bahrain, and the I World Corporate Games in Moscow, among
others.
In 2024, Azerbaijan hosted several important international
competitions, including the Chovgan World Championship, the
European Championship in TeamGym, and the European Cup in Rhythmic
Gymnastics. Other events included the Grand Slam in Judo, the
European Olympic Qualification Tournament in Wrestling, and the
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Competitions were also held in various regional cities,
including the Khankandi-Baku Ultramarathon in Khankandi and the
Vugar Hashimov Memorial International Chess Tournament in
Shusha.
Baku was also presented as a candidate for the 2026 Sports
Capital of the World and was selected for the honor by the European
Capitals and Cities of Sports Federation.
In 2024, Azerbaijan organized 305 national and 79 international
sports events, following the Ministry of Youth and Sports' approved
calendar.
Several sporting events that encourage mass participation became
popular in Azerbaijan. These include mini-football tournaments and
popular races like the IV Run for Victory and the "Crossing the
Kur" swimming race. In Guba, named the Sports Capital of 2024, 75
events attracted over 8,000 participants.
The "Healthy Life" project held 29 events in 15 regions,
involving more than 7,000 people.
As Azerbaijan keeps working to support sports and involve the
community, it is ready for even more success in the future.
