Azerbaijan Marks Solidarity Day Of World Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Convinced that the development of a culture of solidarity and the of the concept of shared responsibility are important components in the struggle for independence and unity, Azerbaijan declared the 31st of December as the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the whole world in 1991.

The day was first announced on December 16, 1991, by the national leader Heydar Aliyev when he was the chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Later in 1993, the date became a national holiday of the entire Azerbaijani people.

December 31 was chosen as a day - a symbol of national unity is not accidental. It was on this day in 1989 that Azerbaijanis on both sides of the Araz River, separated for almost two centuries, broke through the barriers of the then Soviet-Iranian border. The north and south of our country, albeit for a moment, but still united in a fit of spontaneous fraternization, which was then interrupted by the punitive actions of Soviet and Iranian troops.

On the same day, the first World Congress of Azerbaijanis took place in Istanbul. These two memorable dates also served as a reason for the announcement on December 31 of a solidarity day for Azerbaijani people.

The main idea of ​​this holiday is unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis of the whole world, respect for national and spiritual values, as well as a sense of belonging to the historical Motherland, as according to approximate data, the majority of Azerbaijanis live outside the territory of their historical homeland.

Unity of Azerbaijanis from all over the world is especially significant given the fact that the number of compatriots living in the territories of other states significantly exceeds the population of the Republic of Azerbaijan itself.

Today, over 30 million Azerbaijanis are living in Iran. The number is several times higher than the number of Azerbaijani citizens, while the rest are residing in Turkiye, Germany, France, the UK, the U.S., as well as the Middle East countries. The biggest Azerbaijani Diaspora, numbering 1.5 to 2 million people are living in Russia.

As time passes, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis is gaining more and more importance, because every year each of us feels the need for unity among our compatriots, regardless of whether they live in their historical homeland or in a foreign land.

Along with the active participation in the economic, public, and political life of the countries in which they live, the Diaspora has received broad options to represent the culture, wealth, language, history, and traditions of the Azerbaijani nation. It is the firm belief of every Azerbaijani that by doing his or her utmost and sparing no effort through consolidation of activities they will develop and prosper in the future to come.