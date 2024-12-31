Azerbaijan Marks Solidarity Day Of World Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Convinced that the development of a culture of solidarity and
the Promotion of the concept of shared responsibility are important
components in the struggle for independence and unity, Azerbaijan
declared the 31st of December as the Day of Solidarity of
Azerbaijanis of the whole world in 1991.
The day was first announced on December 16, 1991, by the
national leader Heydar Aliyev when he was the chairman of the
Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Later in
1993, the date became a national holiday of the entire Azerbaijani
people.
December 31 was chosen as a day - a symbol of national unity is
not accidental. It was on this day in 1989 that Azerbaijanis on
both sides of the Araz River, separated for almost two centuries,
broke through the barriers of the then Soviet-Iranian border. The
north and south of our country, albeit for a moment, but still
united in a fit of spontaneous fraternization, which was then
interrupted by the punitive actions of Soviet and Iranian
troops.
On the same day, the first World Congress of Azerbaijanis took
place in Istanbul. These two memorable dates also served as a
reason for the announcement on December 31 of a solidarity day for
Azerbaijani people.
The main idea of this holiday is unity and solidarity of the
Azerbaijanis of the whole world, respect for national and spiritual
values, as well as a sense of belonging to the historical
Motherland, as according to approximate data, the majority of
Azerbaijanis live outside the territory of their historical
homeland.
Unity of Azerbaijanis from all over the world is especially
significant given the fact that the number of compatriots living in
the territories of other states significantly exceeds the
population of the Republic of Azerbaijan itself.
Today, over 30 million Azerbaijanis are living in Iran. The
number is several times higher than the number of Azerbaijani
citizens, while the rest are residing in Turkiye, Germany, France,
the UK, the U.S., as well as the Middle East countries. The biggest
Azerbaijani Diaspora, numbering 1.5 to 2 million people are living
in Russia.
As time passes, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis is
gaining more and more importance, because every year each of us
feels the need for unity among our compatriots, regardless of
whether they live in their historical homeland or in a foreign
land.
Along with the active participation in the economic, public, and
political life of the countries in which they live, the Diaspora
has received broad options to represent the culture, wealth,
language, history, and traditions of the Azerbaijani nation. It is
the firm belief of every Azerbaijani that by doing his or her
utmost and sparing no effort through consolidation of activities
they will develop and prosper in the future to come.
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109043608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.