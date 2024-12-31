Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy Russian Buk Air Defense System In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M1-2 air defense system in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Unmanned Systems Forces Command announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment destroyed a 9A310M1-2 self-propelled firing system of the Buk-M1-2 air defense system on the Zaporizhzhia axis," the post said.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian headquarters in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have recently destroyed eight of the latest Russian air defense systems and caused hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in damage to the enemy.