Government Allocates UAH 175.5B For Medical Guarantee Program In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 175.5 billion UAH to implement the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP) in 2025, which is 16 billion UAH more than last year.

That is according to the government press service as reported by Ukrinform.

"The government has approved the implementation procedure for the Medical Guarantee Program for 2025. Over UAH

175.5 billion is allocated, exceeding last year's budget by more than UAH

16 billion," the statement reads.

The document outlines the list of medical services covered by the state, service tariffs, calculation rules, and the list of medicines and medical devices available through reimbursement programs.

Thus, over UAH

25

billion has been allocated for primary healthcare services, nearly UAH

11billion is dedicated to emergency medical services, more than UAH

122

billion will go towards specialized and palliative care, including over UAH

6

billion for medical rehabilitation.

The MGP for 2025 includes 44 packages of medical services, with new additions such as: radioisotope diagnostics – access to advanced cancer diagnostic methods, including PET scans; psychosocial and psychiatric care – development of mental health centers and multidisciplinary mobile teams for adults and children.

forin

New minimum payment standards and improved working conditions for healthcare professionals are also included. Intern doctors working in state and municipal facilities will receive a minimum monthly salary of UAH

15,000. These interns, as full-fledged team members, assist in providing medical care under the supervision of experienced doctors, ensuring their work is compensated.

Additionally, the 2025 MGP will retain the service package "Ensuring the Human Resource Capacity of the Healthcare System through the Organization of Medical Assistance Involving Doctor (Pharmacist) Interns." The funds received by medical facilities under this package must be specifically allocated to the training of interns, prioritizing additional payments to the supervisors of doctor interns.

The base per capita rate for primary healthcare will increase to UAH

844.4, up from UAH

786.65 in 2024, with a rural coefficient introduced. This aligns with a presidential decree to ensure better access to medical and rehabilitation services in rural areas. For rural medical facilities, the primary care rate will be multiplied by

1.1.

tofor

Emergency care tariffs have also been increased to enhance service readiness.

Starting 2025, all state and specialized healthcare facilities will join a unified medical space under the MGP. This includes facilities under the Ministry of Health, National Academy of Sciences, and other state agencies.

As part of the MGP, funding will also be provided for the first time for the work of expert teams assessing individuals' daily functioning. These teams will begin operating in medical facilities starting January

1, as a result of the reform of medical and social expertise.

The Affordable Medicines program will grow significantly, with a UAH

6.6

billion budget for 2025, enabling around 500,000 more Ukrainians to reduce treatment costs. Over 30 new active substances, including combination drugs for cardiovascular, rheumatological, neurological, endocrine, and pediatric conditions, will be added to the program.

'sfor

New tariffs for palliative care and expanded rehabilitation services are included. Additionally, starting January 1, 2025, all primary care facilities contracted with the National Health Service of Ukraine will provide free mental health services without requiring a separate contract.

The government emphasizes that the Medical Guarantee Program is a significant step toward ensuring quality healthcare for all Ukrainians.