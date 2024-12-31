Mild Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 6:40 a.m. local time.

According to Azernews , the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Seismological Service Center under ANAS published information about this.

The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 17 kilometers.

It should be noted that this is the 6th natural phenomenon recorded at sea in December. Thus, earthquakes were recorded in the Caspian Sea on December 18, 25, 26 (twice), and 29.