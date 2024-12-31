Mild Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea
12/31/2024 12:08:55 AM
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at
6:40 a.m. local time.
According to Azernews , the Earthquake Research
Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS
published information about this.
The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 17
kilometers.
It should be noted that this is the 6th natural phenomenon
recorded at sea in December. Thus, earthquakes were recorded in the
Caspian Sea on December 18, 25, 26 (twice), and 29.
