عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mild Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea

Mild Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea


12/31/2024 12:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 6:40 a.m. local time.

According to Azernews , the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS published information about this.

The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 17 kilometers.

It should be noted that this is the 6th natural phenomenon recorded at sea in December. Thus, earthquakes were recorded in the Caspian Sea on December 18, 25, 26 (twice), and 29.

MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109043607


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search