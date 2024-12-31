Mirwaiz Launches Privilege Health Card For Imams
Date
12/31/2024 12:06:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq on Monday called for making the healthcare sector efficient and people-friendly at both government and private levels.
He said that in their service to humanity that doctors and medical staff offer, they must follow in the spirit of compassion and care.
ADVERTISEMENT
During his visit to the Ujala Group of Hospitals”, known as Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Service in Nowgam, on the invitation of its management, Mirwaiz officially launched the hospital's Privilege health Card, which offers free medical check-ups, diagnostics, specialist consultations and access to advanced hospital facilities, specifically for Imams of mosques of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of sect or ideology.
ADVERTISEMENT
While lauding this initiative as a first of its kind, Mirwaiz expressed hope that the benefits will also be extended to the families of Imams.
He said the establishment of this hospital has brought a new dimension to the healthcare sector in Kashmir. He expressed hope that this hospital would continue to be people-friendly in every way and continue its efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services to those in need at minimal cost.
Read Also
Rats Roam GMC Anantnag Ward, Viral Photos Spark Outrage
Patients Suffer As Rat Infestation Surrounds GMC Anantnag
The hospital management informed Mirwaiz that they plan to expand their services by establishing branches across the length and breadth of the valley to provide healthcare access to a larger population. The management added that they are considering organising free medical camps in urban and rural areas, for which they sought Mirwaiz's cooperation and support.
When Mirwaiz arrived at the hospital he was warmly welcomed by senior hospital officials, including Dr Parvez Ahmad Sofi, Dr Shakeel Ahmad and Adnan Fayaz, along with their entire team.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109043595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.