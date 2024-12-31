Mirwaiz Launches Privilege Health Card For Imams

He said that in their service to humanity that doctors and medical staff offer, they must follow in the spirit of compassion and care.

During his visit to the Ujala Group of Hospitals”, known as Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Service in Nowgam, on the invitation of its management, Mirwaiz officially launched the hospital's Privilege Card, which offers free medical check-ups, diagnostics, specialist consultations and access to advanced hospital facilities, specifically for Imams of mosques of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of sect or ideology.

While lauding this initiative as a first of its kind, Mirwaiz expressed hope that the benefits will also be extended to the families of Imams.

He said the establishment of this hospital has brought a new dimension to the healthcare sector in Kashmir. He expressed hope that this hospital would continue to be people-friendly in every way and continue its efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services to those in need at minimal cost.

The hospital management informed Mirwaiz that they plan to expand their services by establishing branches across the length and breadth of the valley to provide healthcare access to a larger population. The management added that they are considering organising free medical camps in urban and rural areas, for which they sought Mirwaiz's cooperation and support.

When Mirwaiz arrived at the hospital he was warmly welcomed by senior hospital officials, including Dr Parvez Ahmad Sofi, Dr Shakeel Ahmad and Adnan Fayaz, along with their entire team.

