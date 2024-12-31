Scholz To Pledge Continued Support For Ukraine In New Year's Address:“Like No Other In Europe”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will promise ongoing support for Ukraine in his New Year's address, while urging citizens to participate in and resist disorientation by disruptive forces.

His speech will be broadcast on the evening of December 31, but outlets have obtained excerpts in advance, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Scholz identifies economic difficulties, inflation, and the war in Ukraine as key challenges facing the country.

“Many view Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with growing anxiety. I assure you that we will not abandon Ukraine and will support it like no other in Europe. And we will remain calm to ensure the war does not spread further,” Scholz promises.

The Chancellor's speech will focus heavily on the tragic Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, which claimed five lives and injured over 200 people. Scholz expresses gratitude to those who assisted and calls on Germans to unite, ensuring that no one sows division or mutual distrust.

“We are not a country that turns against each other... We are a nation of unity. And we can draw strength from this - especially in challenging times like these. And times are tough, we all feel it... But we are strong when we stand together,” Scholz emphasizes.

With a population of 84 million - just one percent of the world's population - Germany is the third-largest economy globally, a status achieved through the relentless work of its people, including many migrants, Scholz notes.

Scholz also urges citizens to participate in the elections on February 23. He stresses that social media figures, such as Elon Musk, who has been accused in Berlin of attempting to influence the elections with posts on X, should not dictate voter decisions.

“The future path of Germany will be decided by you - its citizens... Our destiny is in our own hands. We can make 2025 a good year,” he concludes.

As a reminder, Germany is entering a year of parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for September but moved to February 23 due to a government crisis. Olaf Scholz is among the candidates for Chancellor.