Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year Concludes With Awe-Inspiring Tbourida Art Shows

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Equestrian Center, on Tuesday, capped off the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year which featured performances of the deep-rooted Moroccan traditional art of Tbourida.

Attended by a huge crowd of visitors, the ceremony featured a series of Moroccan sarbats with awe-inspiring shows coupled with harmonious movements and aesthetic unity of the riders' attire, complemented by the synchronized discharge of gunpowder, all under the leadership of skilled captains.

These components contribute to the distinct charm of this authentic Moroccan tradition, which is passed down through generations and remains a vital component of Morocco's cultural identity.

Having been hosted by Al Shaqab Equestrian Center, the institution that is dedicated to safeguarding the legacy of the Arabian horse, the shows received an extraordinary approbation from the Qatari and Moroccan visitors, along with members of the communities residing in Qatar who were so interested in this Moroccan art as a hybrid component for the Moroccan intangible cultural legacy, in terms of verbal traditions and expressions.

Presented by skilled horsemen, the Tbourida performances, added a charming atmosphere to this celebration, as this unforgettable event will remain ingrained in memories, preserving vivid images of this unique, inveterate Moroccan legacy. The event is recognized for its cultural significance and was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paris, on Dec.15, 2021.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, affirmed that the conclusion of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year with the Moroccan Tbourida art registered in UNESCO as a humanitarian legacy, manifests the strength of relations between the two nations, noting that 2024 was marked by cultural and art events whether in Qatar, or Morocco that would definitely deepen rapprochement between the two nations.

Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy of Morocco HE Fatim-Zahra Ammor told QNA that the Moroccan traditional art of Tbourida was one of the best events to be concluded at this cultural event, emphasizing that the art is an important part of the Moroccan history, in terms of crafting of traditional saddles, firearms, and attire, as well as promoting Morocco's status as a superb cultural and tourism destination.

Held in partnership with the Year of Culture initiative, the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year epitomized the robust historic ties between the two nations, with 2024 showcasing numerous major art exhibitions, as well as cultural festivals in the two countries, where no fewer than 80 events were organized.