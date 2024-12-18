Badshah Refutes Challan Claims Over Traffic Violation In Gurugram: 'Thar Nahi Hai Mere Paas'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Badshah on Wednesday rejected reports claiming he was issued a challan for a traffic violation in Gurugram. The clarified on Instagram that neither he owns a Thar nor he was driving on the said date.

| Badshah in trouble while attending Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram

“I was being driven in a white Vellfire, and we always drive responsibly, Chahe gaadiyan, chahe game,” read a statement shared by Badshah on his Instagram story.

Badshah reacted to reports claiming he was fined for traffic violation.

'Defamatory and false reports': Badshah team on allegations

Earlier in the day, the singer's team had rejected the reports which claimed that Badshah was fined a ₹15,000 challan for driving a Thar on the wrong side.

"We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false," read a statement issued by Badshah's team.

| Punjab: Low-intensity explosion near singer Badshah's club in Chandigarh | Watch

The team further clarified that none of the vehicles at the event or the ones which are the ones used by Badshah for travelling were involved in any incident of driving on the wrong side of the road.

"We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah's whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent," the statement added.

| Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: SRK is richer than you think; check out Fine on Badshah for traffic violation

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan of ₹15,000 after a Mahindra Thar carrying rapper Badshah was found driving on the wrong side of the road, reported PTI citing officials on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place on the day when Badshah made a special appearance in a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Gurugram.

The SUV in which the singer was present is registered in the name of Deepender Malik, a resident of Panipat. The traffic police took a note of the incident and issued a challan after several videos went viral on social media. The video showed an SUV, along with two other cars driving on the wrong side of the road.

"A challan has been issued and action has been taken for driving on the wrong side, rash driving, and playing loud music in the vehicle," PTI quoted a traffic inspector said.