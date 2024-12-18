Who Is Nalini Unagar, The Youtuber Who Invested ₹8 Lakh In Her Channel But Failed?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian YouTuber Nalini Unagar on Wednesday revealed that she was quitting content creation after investing over ₹8 lakh over the past three years. She took to X to slam the video-sharing platform, stating that YouTube favoured only "specific channels" and“certain kind of videos”.

“I'm honestly angry with YouTube. I spent my money, time, and even risked my career to build my channel, but in return, YouTube gave me nothing. It feels like the favors certain channels and specific types of videos, leaving others with no recognition despite the hard work,” Nalini Unagar wrote on X.

Who is Nalini Unagar?

Nalini Unagar used to run a cooking channel on YouTube called“Nalini's Kitchen Recipe”. Nalini describes herself as a“food enthusiast" and has over 26,000 followers on Instagram.

“Food enthusiast sharing delicious food photos. Discussing social issues, politics, women's empowerment, and animal cruelty. Join the conversation!” reads Unagar's Instagram bio.

Nalini Unagar started her YouTube career three years back, around 2021. Her channel had 250 recipe videos, all of which Nalini has now deleted after she decided to quit her career as a YouTuber.

Why is Nalini Unagar quitting her YouTube career

Nalini Unagar shared her journey and the challenges she encountered through a series of posts on X. The 'food enthusiast' stated that her investment of ₹8 lakh for her kitchen gave her zero returns.

When several of Nalini's followers on X suggested that she should not have quit, she responded that online platforms“require a bit of luck too.” "So it's wise not to rely on them as a primary source of income. Your "shop" can shut down before you even wake up the next day," Unagar said to her series of threads on X.

In June 2024, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar hit back at Nalini Unagar after the latter took to X to praise her vegetarian food habits. Nalini had posted a photo of a veg food platter, along with the caption“I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

Swara Bhaskar slammed Nalini Unagar on X, stating that she did not understand the“smug self-righteousness of vegetarians”.