Sweden To Significantly Expand Defence Capabilities By 2030

(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Dec 18 (IANS) Sweden's Parliament has approved a new defence plan, increasing the military budget from 125 billion SEK (11.42 billion US dollars) in 2024 to SEK 186 billion by 2030.

Sweden is among the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries that are increasing defence spending the most, said Defense Pal Jonson, as reported by Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The plan prioritises expanding supplies of ammunition, missiles, and spare parts. It also maintains the current structure of the armed forces: four brigades for the army, seven corvettes and five submarines for the navy, and six fighter divisions for the air force.

Sweden's defence force is set to grow from 88,000 to 130,000 personnel by 2035. Annual conscription will increase from 5,000 to 12,000 recruits, alongside significant investments in drones, long-range missiles, and advanced radar systems, Xinhua news agency reported.

On December 13, the Swedish lawmakers had approved the country's long-term participation in NATO's multinational brigade in Latvia, the Latvian Defense Ministry had informed.

Sweden plans to deploy a mechanized infantry battalion of up to 600 personnel to join the multinational unit in Latvia.

The Swedish troops are scheduled to arrive at the beginning of 2025, marking Sweden's first deployment to another allied country since its accession to NATO in March 2024.

Upon joining the alliance, Sweden declared its intention to contribute a combat battalion to the NATO multinational brigade in Latvia.

Currently, the NATO brigade in Latvia comprises forces from 13 member states: Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

In November, Sweden and Poland had also announced a new strategic partnership between the two countries during the visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's office detailed that the new partnership includes the two countries strengthening their cooperation within security and defence, innovation and competitiveness.

Kristersson said that closer cooperation on security and defence in a broad sense is the foundation of the renewed strategic partnership between Sweden and Poland.