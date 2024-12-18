EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron secures another major defense and security order expected to be worth around EUR 165 million

18.12.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Control units for high-performance monitoring applications

Augsburg, 18 . December 2024 - Kontron , a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing (ECT), has received a significant order from a leading European company in the defense, security, and aerospace technology sectors. The order is expected to be worth around EUR 165 million and includes the provision of high-performance VPX computing and communication computing units for mobile and stationary surveillance applications. The customer, which specializes in the development of advanced sensor technologies for military, civilian, and commercial applications, will use Kontron's system solution to support its advanced surveillance technology. Kontron supports the customer with its many years of expertise in military-based applications with a high-performance, extremely robust system solution. The solution is specially designed for military applications and offers error-free, reliable, and secure operation even under extreme conditions. With this order, Kontron strengthens its position as a leading provider in the field of defense technologies and underlines the importance of state-of-the-art, secure, and reliable solutions for global security requirements. Kontron works exclusively with NATO countries in this sensitive area and ensures the highest standards as a strategic partner. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, comments:“This order is a significant milestone for Kontron and underlines the confidence of our partners in our leading expertise in state-of-the-art technologies for defense applications. With our system solution, we are making a significant contribution to taking surveillance systems to the next level.”

About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

