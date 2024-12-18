Kuwait Amb., Congratulates Qatar On Natآ'l Day, Affirms Strong Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar has made huge leaps in development since independence under the guidance of its leadership, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA on the advent of Qatarآ's national day, the Ambassador lauded the strong relations with the fellow Arab country, saying that leaderships of both countries were eager to pursue all venues for collaboration and cooperation.

The strength of ties between the two GCC countries were also reflected in the joint stances they both shared on the regional and international scenes, he indicated.

The Kuwaiti diplomat expressed gratitude to Qatar's chairmanship of the 44th GCC Summit, saying that it helped bolster inter-GCC cooperation.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi renewed his congratulations to the Qatari leadership and people, wishing them more progress and development. (end)

sss







MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109005791