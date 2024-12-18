3Rd Test: Brett Lee 'Shocked' By Ashwin’S International Retirement

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling great Brett Lee said he was shocked by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from international after the drawn Test at Brisbane, adding that he will go down as one of the greats of the game.

Shortly after third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane ended in a draw at the Gabba on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press about his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in 18 overs. "This guy is one of the greats of the game. The last time a spinner retired mid way through a series was Graeme Swann, I think."

Ex-Australia keeper Brad Haddin stated Ashwin had earned the right to end his 14-year international career for India.“More will come out when Ashwin has his opportunity to speak; just reading between the lines, it looked like he may have been a bit frustrated with the spinning options that they've changed in the first three Test matches. To me, he was a student of the game (and) always looking at ways to get better ... he's earned the right.”

Hailing from Chennai, Ashwin ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India's second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he will miss watching Ashwin bowl.“He may have been told that he's not going to play any further part in this series, and rightly so, (he) just decided to go out on his own terms. I'm going to miss his bowling, that flight, carom balls, his abilities to bowl in all conditions ... (in India) a batter has got no chance when you're facing that quality.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins also paid a tribute to Ashwin after the game ended. "A bit of a surprise, he has been a champion player for them. One of the greats who played a lot over the last 10-plus years. He's had a wonderful career and massive respect from our change room for the career he has had."