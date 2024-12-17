Bill To Amend J&K Reorganisation Act Introduced In LS

Union Law Arjun Meghwal presented the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024, which proposes amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

While the amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act aim to synchronize the assembly elections of Puducherry and Delhi with the Lok Sabha polls, the proposed changes to the J&K Reorganisation Act will align J&K's electoral cycle with Lok Sabha elections as part of the Union Government's“one nation, one election” initiative.





The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, after being introduced in the House, were referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberation.



The amendments to the J&K Reorganisation Act stipulate that the five-year term of the Legislative Assembly will begin from the date of its first meeting. The Assembly's term will end upon the completion of the Lok Sabha's full term, once the President notifies the appointed day for implementing the“one nation, one election” law.

Simultaneous elections will be implemented on an“appointed date,” which will be announced by the President after the first sitting of the newly elected Lok Sabha following a general election. Since the first sitting of the 2024 Lok Sabha has already occurred, the earliest possible date for simultaneous elections would be after the first sitting of the 2029 Lok Sabha, with the next simultaneous elections likely to occur by 2034 when the 2029 Lok Sabha term concludes.

The bill clarifies that it will not affect the current five-year term of the J&K Assembly, which began on October 8, 2024. However, it will shorten the tenure of the next Assembly by six months in 2034.

Additionally, if the J&K Assembly is dissolved before completing its full term, a midterm election will be held only for the remaining period of the five years.

