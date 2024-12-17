Justice Cammack Releases Highly Anticipated CD, 'Waves Of Peace', Under 'Cammack' Moniker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waves Of Peace Album Cover

CammacK's New CD, "Waves Of Peace" release on December 27, 2024.

- Justice Burdette Darnell CammackCEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cammack Enterprises and Lyric Justice Music are proud to announce the release of Justice Cammack's latest CD, "Waves Of Peace", under his moniker "CammacK". The CD, which features 10 pop/rock songs written and performed by Justice himself, will be available on December 27, 2024.The songs on "Waves Of Peace" delve into the mind, memories, and triumphs of Justice Cammack. As a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Justice has poured his heart and soul into this project, creating a unique and captivating sound that is sure to resonate with listeners. From catchy hooks to heartfelt lyrics, each song on the CD showcases Justice's talent and passion for music.Fans of Justice Cammack have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Waves Of Peace" and the wait is finally over. With his previous releases receiving local and national acclaim, this CD is expected to be a hit among music lovers of all ages. Justice's website , , will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates on upcoming performances.Justice Cammack's "Waves Of Peace" is not just another CD, it is a musical journey that invites listeners to experience the world through the eyes and ears of a talented artist. So mark your calendars for December 27, 2024, and get ready to ride the waves of peace with Justice Cammack's latest release. New videos to accompany the album are also in the works. For more information and updates, visit his website and follow him on social media.For media inquiries, please contact 512-290-2094 or 512-992-4861. Thank you for your support and we look forward to sharing "Waves Of Peace" with the world.

New Album Waves Of Peace Coming Soon!

