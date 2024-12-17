Amazing Prep Academy Announces Angela Rentie As Executive Director To Lead New Campus Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amazing Prep Academy is proud to announce Angela Rentie as the new Executive Director of its forthcoming daycare academy. With over 25 years of experience in early childhood education and a passion for fostering innovative and nurturing environments, Rentie is poised to lead the academy with excellence and vision.Set to open early 2025, Amazing Prep Academy's new campus will serve as a cornerstone of early education in the community. Rentie's leadership will ensure the academy meets the highest standards of care and education, offering programs designed to inspire academic growth, creativity, and emotional development. The academy's STEAM-powered curriculum integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics with play-based learning to ignite curiosity and a love for discovery in young minds.“I am thrilled to join Amazing Prep Academy and help create a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn and grow through play and real-life experiences,” said Rentie.“My mission is to lead with purpose, support my team, and inspire growth in every child.”Amazing Prep Academy is committed to recognizing and embracing the unique learning styles of every child. Under Rentie's guidance, the academy aims to provide personalized attention and a stimulating environment that lays the foundation for lifelong educational success.The new campus will cater to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children, offering comprehensive programs that promote critical thinking, creativity, and emotional resilience. Families are invited to embark on this journey with Amazing Prep Academy, where children's first steps toward learning will be guided with care and expertise.

