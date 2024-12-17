GOYA FOODS OFFERS $20,000 CULINARY ARTS & FOOD SCIENCE SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS NATIONWIDE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Application Dates: December 16, 2024 to March 3, 2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024

Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, announces the open enrollment of the company's annual $20,000 Arts and Food Science Scholarships to students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or food science.



Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, announces the open enrollment of the company's annual $20,000 Culinary Arts and Food Science Scholarships to students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or food science.

Since the inception of Goya's Scholarship Fund, Goya has granted over $2 million in scholarships to students nationwide as well as the sons and daughters of Goya employees. Goya's Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $20,000 and awarded $5,000 per academic year starting in Fall 2025. Scholarships are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding.



"Every student deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education and access to college. As a key player in the food industry, Goya is committed to helping the next generation follow their culinary passions while alleviating some of the financial burdens that come with higher education," states Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Applicants of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship will be selected based on the standard requirements established under the Goya Scholarship Fund and administered by Scholarship America ® including academic achievement, leadership, community service and financial need, as well as an evaluation of an essay explaining how Goya has enriched their family traditions.



Applications are due no later than March 3, 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit:



About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit

About Scholarship America: Scholarship America mobilizes support for students getting into and graduating from college. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships and emergency financial grants. More information is available at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">scholarshipamerica.

