Florida A&M University Awards 700+ Degrees During Fall 2024 Commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) held its Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremonies on December 13-14 to celebrate the completion of bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees for more than 700 graduates.

Malinda Williams, actress, author and founder of the Arise And Shine Foundation, Inc. receives recognition from Florida A&M University Interim President Timothy Beard for her service as the commencement speaker for the Florida A&M University Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremony held Friday, Dec. 13 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, receives recognition from Florida A&M University Interim President Timothy Beard for his service as the commencement speaker during the Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 14 in Tallahassee, Fla.

"As you prepare to leave the Highest of Seven Hills, carry with you the lessons you've learned, the friendships you've built, and the mentors who have guided you," said FAMU Interim President Timothy L. Beard, Ph.D. "Remember, we are FAMU-ly for life. May the spirit of our motto - "Excellence with Caring" - continue to inspire you, and may it light your path to an even brighter future."

The ebullient room of graduates, family and friends heard inspirational messages from Malinda Williams , actress and founder of the Arise And Shine Foundation, Inc.; and Marc H. Morial , president and CEO of the National Urban League.

Williams challenged the graduates to embrace empathy, adaptability and the willingness to take bold action as gifts which they already possess.

"Today, you are not just graduating from an institution of higher learning; you are stepping into a world that awaits the delivery of your unique gifts and the demonstration of your immense power," said Williams. "As graduates of a prestigious HBCU, you carry a unique mantle – the mantle of history, of struggle, and of triumph. As you walk across this stage today, know that you are not just representing yourself but a legacy. Because of you, another generation of leaders, visionaries, and change-makers is unleashed into the world."



Williams shared poignant life lessons that she wishes she had learned earlier, including, "You are already enough."

"I know this now, and it so very empowering to celebrate my individuality to just be myself. You are one of one," said Williams. "No one else can bring to the table what you can, with your unique blend of experiences, passions, and perspectives. Bring your whole self into every room you enter."

In his powerful charge, Morial reminded the graduates that they stand on the shoulders of giants, beginning with FAMU's founders, "Thomas and Thomas."

"Thomas Gibbs, a reconstruction era Florida legislator, who had the temerity to challenge the legislature of Florida in the 1880s to create a school of higher education for those that were just 20 years beyond slavery. And, Thomas Tucker, the first president who laid the foundation for the transformation of a very small institution to become an institution that is one of the Top 100 public universities," said Morial.

Morial offered the graduates three words to memorialize their scholastic journey: Achievement, Aptitude and Attitude.

"I leave you with the confidence that your generation is ready to lead; with the confidence that you have both the aptitude plus the attitude to secure high achievement in everything that you undertake in your lives," said Morial.

Among the proud parents of graduates were FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper and her husband Andre , who joyfully watched their daughter Celeste cross the stage to receive her bachelor's degree in agricultural science. As one of the many students who arrived to FAMU during COVID, Celeste believes the pandemic was a blessing in disguise.

"It was easier for me to make my friends because we all wanted to network and find ways to do so and it made it easier to be in a concentrated space. One of the reasons I felt so content is because that era brought a lot of creativity, bonding and finding ways to meet online to have events," said Celeste. "I love the way people got around. Our group chat is still intact."

As a second-generation FAMUan whose parents met on The Hill as students, Celeste also appreciated that she was able to find her own niche and chart her own path at FAMU despite following in the footsteps of a mother who served as SGA president and who currently serves as chair of the Board of Trustees.

"I am so proud of Celeste for persevering and the fortitude to be resilient and overcome so many challenges," said Kristin. "FAMU provides excellence with caring to nurture students, set them up for success in the world, and the environment to discover who they want to become with a set of friends and contacts that will set them up for a lifetime."

Doctoral graduate Olumide Arigbede first arrived at FAMU to attend the prestigious FUTA-FAMU Exchange Program, a partnership with the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). This opportunity allowed him to complete a year of international education, ultimately influencing his decision to pursue advanced degrees at FAMU. He proudly crossed the stage to receive his doctor of public health in epidemiology and biostatistics.

"My path to Florida A&M University began in Nigeria, where FAMU's reputation as the premier public HBCU in the United States was well known. My interest in epidemiology stems from a longstanding curiosity about disease patterns and public health crises," said Arigbede. "I have accepted a position as a health scientist with the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity."

FAMU offers more than 100 degree programs and is ranked No. 81 among the 2025 Top Public Universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit .

