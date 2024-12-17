Iran’s production of aluminum ingot surpasses 400,000 tons in 8 months

(MENAFN) In the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), the production of aluminum ingots in Iran reached a total of 400,425 tons, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). IMIDRO, a significant state-owned entity in the mining sector, oversees eight major companies and 55 subsidiaries involved in various industries, including steel, aluminum, copper, cement, and mineral exploitation.



Among Iran's four primary aluminum producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) demonstrated the strongest performance, producing 162,459 tons of aluminum ingots. It was followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) with 115,624 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company with 999,954 tons, and Iran Alumina Company, which produced 22,388 tons of ingots. These figures highlight the diversity and scale of the country’s aluminum production capabilities, with SALCO leading the pack in overall output.



In addition to aluminum ingots, Iran Alumina Company also reported significant production figures for raw materials used in the aluminum production process. Over the same period, the company produced 159,416 tons of alumina powder, 269,145 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 514,420 tons of bauxite, representing growth rates of 5 percent, 5 percent, and 41 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year's figures.



Aluminum is a strategic metal due to its unique properties and wide range of uses, particularly in high-tech industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. As global demand for aluminum continues to rise, Iran's emphasis on increasing production in this sector becomes even more critical.

