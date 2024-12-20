Kriti Sanon Expresses Gratitude As She Ends ‘Last Working Day Of 2024’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Kriti Sanon has penned a note expressing gratitude for getting to do what she loves as she finished her last working day of 2024.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs in sepia mode with her team. In the images, the actress is seen smiling and laughing along with her“constants”.

She wrote:“As I end my last working day of 2024, all i feel is so so much Gratitude for getting to do what I absolutely love and having my Constants, my incredible team, that's been with me for years, hopping from set to set, pushing each other to do better, being there for me in every way on good and more importantly bad days, growing together and making beautiful memories!!

My second family... What would I do without you guys!”

The actress, who was last seen in the film“Do Patti” in a dual role, had earlier shared a string of photographs from a wedding she attended. Kriti was spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's marriage and had professed her love for“Indian weddings”.

She went on to reveal that her favourite“shaadi song” is“Oh Ho Ho Ho” by Sukhbir.

The actress had shared a motley of pictures of herself posing in several Indian outfits from various ceremonies. The actress also shared a picture of herself getting henna done on her hands.

“There's something about indian weddings and dancing on Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir! What's your fav shaadi song?” she wrote.

Chatter about Kriti dating Kabir began after their photo from a trip together went viral on social media. The two have neither confirmed or denied the relationship claims.

On the acting front, Kriti is basking in the success of her back-to-back hits including“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”,“Crew” and“Do Patti”, which marked her debut as a producer.

Talking about“Do Patti”, a mystery thriller film, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh.